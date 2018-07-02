Nepal Discharges Heavy Water Into Sharda River: UP Irrigation Minister

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to take up the matter relating to heavy discharge of water into river Sharda by Nepal that causes massive floods and soil erosion in the districts through which it flows through. According to state irrigation minister Dharm Pal Singh, state will seek coordination with Nepal on the matter through Government of India.

Minister said this remark addressing the media at Pilibhit. River Sharda that flows through various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, wreaks havoc every year during the monsoon. Part of the reason why this tributary of the Ghaghara is so destructive is that neighboring Nepal makes heavy discharges into the Sharda through a manmade channel near the border village Tatarganj to rid of excess water. It is known as Bamni there and merges with Sharda after flowing about 7 km.

The Bamni carries water from five Nepal rivers — Radha , Patharia , Syali , Sunvara and Vanara. The collective discharge of water from all these rivers intensifies water current in Sharda to devastating levels leading to floods.

The minister said, “Directions have been given to engineers of Sarda Sagar and flood control division to file a detailed report on the discharge of water in Bamni river and intensity of floods due to its confluence with river Sharda in Pilibhit. Further steps will be taken in the matter as soon as the reports concerned are received”.

Dharm Pal Singh said, “The state government is committed to channelizing the flood water with a view to averting the havoc it wrecks and make it useful for agriculture as well as power generation.”

Courtesy: The Times of India