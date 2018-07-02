Russia Defeats Spain In Shootout At World Cup

Russia Defeats Spain In Shootout At World Cup

July 2, 2018, 9:02 a.m.

The World Cup's lowest-ranked team — 70th when the tournament began — now advances to the quarterfinals.

Russia shockingly eliminated Spain from the World Cup, surviving two hours of dominance by the 2010 champions in a 1-1 draw and then winning a penalty shootout 4-3 on Sunday.

Russia’s captain and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saved spot-kicks from Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion and Iago Aspas, while all four Russian shooters scored before thousands of screaming home fans.

Akinfeev used his trailing left foot to kick the ball high away from the goal on Spain’s last attempt. The 32-year-old goalkeeper leapt up, punched the air with both hands and dove into a belly flop cross the rain-soaked turf as teammates raced to him from the halfway line.

The World Cup’s lowest-ranked team — 70th when the tournament began — now advances to a quarterfinal against Croatia or Denmark in Sochi on Saturday.

A Russian-hosted party many feared would see the home team’s hopes end within days now extends into a fourth weekend at the tournament.

“I just feel emptied out,” Akinfeev said. “Over the whole second half and extra time we were defending our goal and managed it, we were hoping for penalties because Spain are hard to beat. Spain can’t always be lucky.”

It gave Russia its greatest win in international soccer for 10 years, since Akinfeev was in goal for an extra-time victory over the Netherlands in a European Championship quarterfinal. That run was ended days later by a Spain team beginning its era of dominance.

Spain has now failed to win a knockout game at three major tournaments since it won the 2012 European championship, its third straight major title after the Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

It was too passive a performance by the Spanish, who were ranked 10th and one of the pre-tournament favorites. Turmoil erupted two days before the opening game, when the federation fired the head coach.

“It’s painful, there’s nothing else we can say,” Spain captain Sergio Ramos said. “We left our soul in the pitch.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Department of Hydrology And Meteorology Issues Flood Warning In Southern Nepal
Jul 02, 2018
Nepal Discharges Heavy Water Into Sharda River: UP Irrigation Minister
Jul 02, 2018
Bangladesh Proposes Nepal, India and Bangladesh Joint Basin Management Committee
Jul 02, 2018
32,000 kg waste collected from Everest
Jul 01, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Crash Out Of World Cup On Same Day As Edinson Cavani Brace Stuns Portugal
Jul 01, 2018

More on Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Crash Out Of World Cup On Same Day As Edinson Cavani Brace Stuns Portugal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
France, Uruguay Deservedly Oust Messi's Argentina, Ronaldo's Portugal From World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan, Colombia, England and Belgium Reaches At Top 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
World Cup Day 14: South Korea Defeats Germany, Sweden Defeats Mexico, Switzerland draws With Costa Rica, Brazil Defeats Serbia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay Thrash Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NAC AT 60 Flying High By A Correspondent Jul 02, 2018
Department of Hydrology And Meteorology Issues Flood Warning In Southern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2018
Nepal Discharges Heavy Water Into Sharda River: UP Irrigation Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2018
Bangladesh Proposes Nepal, India and Bangladesh Joint Basin Management Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2018
“DWSS Federalizing Its Functions” Tej Raj Bhatta By A Correspondent Jul 01, 2018
Karnali Diary: The Adrenaline Rush By Abhishekh Adhikari Jul 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75