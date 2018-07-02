Torrential Rain Create Havoc In Main Cities of Southern Nepal

Torrential Rain Create Havoc In Main Cities of Southern Nepal

July 2, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

With the activation of monsoon, over six dozens of towns and scores of village in southern Nepal have flooded.Birgung, Nepalgunj, Janakpur and Jhapa are badly affected. The first rainfall at Birgunj has flooded main city area and other parts of the districts, Ranighat, Tripur, Panityanki, Nagwa, Bhisuwa, Ramgadawa, Birta, Chapkaiya and Adarshanagar.

According to Department of Hydrology and Meteriology, the will rain likely to continue till Tuesday afternoon since the monsoon cloud is moving to west. Flood Forecasting Division has already issued warning requesting people living at the rivers bank to move from their home.

As the rain continues, we request all concerned people to go to safe areas to live. District Administrations have been issuing message through the SMS of NTC and NCELL.

The rain also disturbed Mugling Narayanghat road as the landslides blocked scores of portion of road.

Although the losses of damage is yet to announce, it is likely that the monsoon floods washed out millions of property killing scores of people.

Poor water management systems have in turn forced water to stay on ground and enter houses, thereby damaging properties and affecting movement.

Rain.jpg

Birgunj@Flood.jpg

Flooded Birjung Photo: Deshsanchar.com

