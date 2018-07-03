Indian Embassy Provides All Kinds Of Support to Indian Pilgrims Stranded At Simikot And Hilsa Of Nepal

Embassy of India, Kathmandu is continuously monitoring the situation along Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal). As of Jul 3rd morning, the weather situation remains inclement and there is very little chance of operating evacuation flights.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathamndu, as per the latest information available with the Embassy, there are about 525 pilgrims stranded in Simikot, 550 in Hilsa and another 500 more in Tibet side.

The Embassy said it has taken number of actions to provide safety to Indian pilgrims. It has placed its representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot, who are personally in touch with each and every stranded pilgrim. The representatives are ensuring that proper food and lodging facilities are available to all the pilgrims.

The Embassy representative in Simikot has pressed in service of available medical practitioner in Simikot to get a health check-up done for all elderly pilgrims. In case of any medical complication, they are being given preventive medication and medical counseling of dos and don’ts.

The Embassy representative in Simikot is also in touch with police authorities at police check post in Hilsa. The police authorities have been requested to take care of all the pilgrims and ensure best possible assistance to them.

The Embassy has asked all tour operators to try and hold pilgrims back in Tibet side as far as possible since the medical and civic facilities on Nepal side are inadequate. They have further been told to accord first priority in clearing up situation in Hilsa, which is the most infrastructure lean place in the area.

The Embassy is looking at various alternatives for evacuating stranded pilgrims from Simikot, including searching for alternative routes (Simikot-Surkhet/Simikot-Jumla/Simikot-Mugu). All these routes, however, appear to be as difficult as Simikot-Nepalganj. The Embassy is also trying to press in services of Nepal Army helicopters for evacuation.

The Embassy has already set up a Hot line for pilgrims and their family members. This would also comprise language speaking staff viz.

Tamil/Telugu/Kannada/Malayalam. The following Embassy officials can be reached 24X7 at the following numbers for any assistance/information: