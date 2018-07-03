'Sanju' Box-office Collection Reaches Rs 25.25 crore By Monday

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, 'Sanju' which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has shattered several records at the box office within just four days of its release. Going by the box office figures, this film is continuing its impressive run.

After a great weekend at the ticket window, the film has managed to keep up with its upward growth and earned another Rs 25.25 crore on its first Monday, as reported by BoxofficeIndia.com. This collection has taken the film's total to Rs 144.58 crore and if trade experts' predictions come true, then 'Sanju' may even cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the coming week.

Not only the audience, but even the critics have applauded Ranbir 's impressive performance and his portrayal of Sanjay in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Sanjay's relation with his father, Sunil Dutt and the ups and downs he faced in his personal and professional life reports The Times of India.

Talking about Ranbir's performance in 'Sanju', Sanjay opened up saying "Ranbir is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everybody has done a fantastic job in it. Whatever has been the truth that has been portrayed in the film."

According to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has scored a century at the box office and with this magnificent number, it has also created 'history' by 'demolishing' the highest-single day record Baahubali 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanju's current total at the box office stands at Rs. 120.06 crore. Box office had welcomed Ranbir's film with a 'jaadu ki jhappi' and on Day 1, Sanju had garnered a whopping Rs. 46.71 crore, making it the biggest opening of 2018. "Sanju creates history. Records highest single day for a Hindi film. Demolishes the record held by Baahubali 2 [Hindi].Baahubali 2 had collected Rs. 46.50 crore on Day 3 [Sunday]... Sanju has surpassed it, collects Rs. 46.71 crore on Day 3 [Sunday]," Taran Adarsh wrote.