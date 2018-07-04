104 Indian Pilgrims Safely Reach Nepalgunj

Embassy of India, Kathmandu, continues to monitor the developing situation in Simikot/Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal). As of July 3rd 150 stranded pilgrims have reached Simikot from Hilsa, an extremely difficult terrain. And 104 pilgrims were brought to Nepalgung from Simikot.

The Embassy, in coordination with local airport authorities and flight operators, operated 7 commercial flights today vide which 104 pilgrims were brought to Nepalganj from Simikot, which is a fairly big city with all modern facilities and three hours road connectivity to Lucknow, India.

According to Indian Embassy, the Embassy is continuously in touch with Nepal Army, which has kept a helicopter in a state of readiness to operate as and when weather improves.

The Embassy operated special helicopters to bring dead bodies of the two Indian nationals - Leela Narayanan from Kerala) and Satya Lakshmi Narayana Subba Rao Grandhi Veera Venkata from Andhra Pradesh), along with five accompanying passengers, to Kathmandu and Nepalganj respectively.

The first person died in Simikot (on 2nd July morning), possibly due to High Altitude Sickness; while second person succumbed to Heart Attack in Tibet and was brought to Simikot (on 3rd July morning). All necessary assistance is being provided by the Mission for an early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

The Embassy, in liaison with civil authorities, is also providing medical facilities to the stranded pilgrims.

Indian Embassy has sent a four member team to Nepalganj on July 3rd evening. The team would reach Simikot and Hilsa at the earliest and set up camp offices to facilitate assistance to the stranded pilgrims.

The situation continues to be under control and there is no need to panic. In case weather continues to improve, the Embassy is confident to evacuate all stranded pilgrims over the next three four days.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India has requested Nepal Army to evacuate Indian Pilgrimage stranded in Hulma.

“We have requested Government of Nepal for army helicopters to evacuate stranded Indian nationals,” Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister, tweeted. The pilots of Nepal Army are well experienced in flying helicopters over terrain. But, with the weather continuing to be inclement, it appeared to be difficult to start evacuation by air early on Tuesday, sources in New Delhi said.

“We have set up hotlines for pilgrims and their family members who will provide information in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages,” tweeted Swaraj.