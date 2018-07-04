COAS General Chhetri In China and Myanmar Visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri left Kathmandu to pay official visit to People’s Republic of China and Myanmar.

Visiting on an official invitation of China and Myanmar, General Chhetri will held official talks in both the countries on the matter of mutual interest and relations between the Nepal Army and armies of those countries.

During his stay in Mynmar, COAS General Chhetri will pay a courtesy call to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Nirdeshnaly, COAS General Chhetri will visit four days in Myanmar and leave China from Myanmar. He will return on July 13.