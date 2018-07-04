Local People Break Part of Gandak Dam To Discharge Floodwaters

Local People Break Part of Gandak Dam To Discharge Floodwaters

July 4, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Locals at Gudariya in Susta rural municipality-2, Nawalparasi, broke a part of Gandak dam and channelized floodwaters into the canal after water gushed into their settlements and inundated their fields following rainfall.

Locals had broken the wall last year saying the floodwaters could not find its way out due to the Gandak barrage. The Gandak Canal is a joint irrigation and power project between Nepal and India.

The Kathmandu Post reports that locals at Gudariya in Susta rural municipality-2 made an opening in the dam to channelize water into the canal. They, however, fear that the water may fill up the canal after further rainfall and enter back to the settlements and fields.

Chief District Officer at East Nawalparasi Devendra Lamichhane said they have received information about locals digging a canal to flow the water out. We have informed them about the risks of breaking a big dam to funnel the water out and trying to resolve the issue, he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

