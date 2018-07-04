Rain Obstructs Narayangadh-Muglin Road

Rain Obstructs Narayangadh-Muglin Road

July 4, 2018, 2:32 p.m.

Vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has been halted following landslides at Tope Khola and Kalikhola in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6 of Chitwan district.

The landslides occurred at Tope Khola between Charkilo and PanchKilo, and Kali Khola, at around 5.30 am and 8:30 am respectively, blocking the road, according to police.

According to Narayangadh-Muglin road project Engineer Shiva Khanal, it might take 4 to 5 hours to clear the landslide debris completely from the road surface. The road may come in full operation after 5:00 pm today, the engineer said.

Meanwhile, it is being arranged to open a one-way traffic movement by 1:00 pm as hundreds of passengers, commuters to and from Tarai, Kathmandu and Pokhara are stranded in the vehicular obstruction reports The Himalayan Times.

It is reported that the mudslides are still taking place amidst showers at present.

