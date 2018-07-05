Dr. KC Continues Fast-Unto-Death In Jumla

The 15th fast-unto-death staged by senior orthopedic surgeon Dr. Govinda KC has created quite a stir on its fifth day.Dr KC has been staging his protest in the covered hall of District Sports Committee Jumla since Saturday, demanding reforms in medical education in the country.

He has also demanded that the Karnali Institute of Health and Sciences (KIHS) Teaching Hospital in Jumla initiate MBBS classes as soon as possible. Locals of Jumla have taken to the streets demanding that Dr KC's life be saved. Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of the crusading doctor, protesters have urged the government to address his demands without delay.

Civil Society Jumla has been staging various kinds of protests in support of Dr KC since Saturday. They staged a semi-naked procession on Tuesday from the covered hall to the district administration office (DAO). Even parliamentarians and other representatives of the people have taken to the street in support of Dr KC.

On Wednesday, supporters staged a protest march starting from the covered hall to the district police office and onwards to the Balmandir, where it concluded.

Former parliamentarian Lalit Jung Shahi, who was one of the participants in the procession, said Dr KC's demands are just. He urged the locals to support him and make his 15th fast-unto-death a success. In choosing Jumla as the place for staging his hunger strike, Dr KC has won the hearts of the locals.

The protesters have threatened to intensify their protests if Dr KC's health is neglected. "We don't raise our voices that often but if we do we can bring the government to its knees," said Shahi.

My Republica