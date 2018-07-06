Government Team To Visit China To Discuss Trade And Transit Treaty protocol

The government has decided to send a nine-member delegation led by secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to China hold talks with the Chinese side for signing the protocol of the Trade and Transit Treaty

July 6, 2018, 9:10 a.m.

The government has decided to send a nine-member delegation led by secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to China hold talks with the Chinese side for signing the protocol of the Trade and Transit Treaty.

The delegation is being sent to China with the authority to sign the treaty on behalf of the Government of Nepal, according to Information Minister Gokul Baskota, who is also the government’s spokesperson.

According to My Republica, a cabinet meeting held at Baluwatar on Wednesday night made the decision to the effect. The team will fly to China next week.

Last week, briefing parliament right after his official visit to China, Prime Minister KP Oli said that an understanding had been reached between Nepal and China to ink a trade and transit treaty protocol July this year.

Oli had said the agreement couldn’t be reached during his visit as discussions on a few issues were not concluded. “Discussions on a few issues of the protocol are yet to conclude. I want to assure the parliament that it will be prepared and signed next month (July),” Oli had said.

He was criticized in parliament for not signing the protocol of the Trade and Transit Treaty, which gives Nepal access to sea in China, during his China visit.

In 2016, during his first stint as prime minister, Oli had signed a historic trade and transit treaty with China, with the aim to break Nepal’s dependency on India.

However, as the protocol for the treaty has not been signed yet, the treaty is not yet implemented.

If Nepal and China sign the protocol of the treaty, Nepal can formally use Chinese ports for its third country trade, which is expected to reduce Nepal’s near total dependency on India for trade and transit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

15 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident
Jul 06, 2018
France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters
Jul 06, 2018
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal
Jul 06, 2018
Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material
Jul 06, 2018
Dr KC Refuses Medical Treatment
Jul 06, 2018

More on News

15 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 minutes ago
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Dr KC Refuses Medical Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 54 minutes ago
Syria Most Dangerous and Iceland Is Safest Country In The World, Bhutan and Sri Lanka Safest in South Asia Nepal Secures Third Position By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Narendra Shrestha Wins IME Global IME Photo Context 2075 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 34 minutes ago

The Latest

France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Brazil Vs. Belgium World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal: 5 Things To Know By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Sonali Bendre’s Cancer Confession Is Latest In Celeb Bids To Stop Dirty Rumour Factory By Mahrukh Inayet Jul 05, 2018
Nepal’s Apex Court Denies Dual Citizenship For Non-Residential Nepali (NRN) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018
PM Modi Likely To Attend BIMSTEC Summit In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018
Nepal And North Bengal Agree To Promote Integrated Tourism Circuit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75