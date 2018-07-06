Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material

Kumari Bank Limited, Narayangadh branch has conducted an educational material distribution programme to Shishu Kalyan Aadharbhut Vidhyalaya situated at Madi, Chitwan.

July 6, 2018, 8:37 a.m.

Kumari Bank Limited, Narayangadh branch has conducted an educational material distribution programme to Shishu Kalyan Aadharbhut Vidhyalaya situated at Madi, Chitwan. The community school caters to the educational needs of underprivileged children (from the marginalized community).

According to press release issued by Kumari Bank, Bhupendra Khadka, Branch Manager of Narayangadh distributed school bags and other educational materials to all students of the school in the presence of honorable Chairman of the school, Chudamani Adhikari.

Kumari Bank, under its CSR portfolio, with its persistent contributions to Health, Environment, Heritage and Educational sector has pledged to continually bring better and more impactful contributions to the society in the days ahead.

