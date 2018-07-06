Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order Asking Government Not To Implement Its Ban On Public Protest

Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order Asking Government Not To Implement Its Ban On Public Protest

July 6, 2018, 6:28 p.m.

Supreme Court issued an interim order not to implement a decision to bar peaceful public protest places like Maitighar Mandala before further notice. A single bench headed by Ishwori Khatiwada issued the order asking government come for discussion.

Senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court against the decision of Kathmandu District Security Council against peaceful protest and rally at some public places.

Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Home Ministry and Kathmandu District Administration Office have been named as defendants in the petition demanding the abrogation of decision.

In the petition, Tripathi argued that the decision is against citizens’ fundamental rights to freedom and thus needs to be nullified.

The District Security Council had decided to declare New Baneshwor, Singha Durbar, Baluwatar, and various other areas in the Kathmandu Metropolis, as prohibited zones, to be effective from mid July. Government had appointed other public spaces as eligible to hold peaceful protests – Tinkune in Koteshowr, Shifal of Gaushala, Bhuikhel Bhagawan Pau, Khulamanch, among others.

The court also issued order asking government not to arrest the persons who take parts in protest programs in Maitighar Mandala and other places.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And India Agree To Jointly Promote Cultural Tourism
Jul 06, 2018
20 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident
Jul 06, 2018
France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters
Jul 06, 2018
Government Team To Visit China To Discuss Trade And Transit Treaty protocol
Jul 06, 2018
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal
Jul 06, 2018

More on News

Nepal And India Agree To Jointly Promote Cultural Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
20 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Government Team To Visit China To Discuss Trade And Transit Treaty protocol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 56 minutes ago
Dr KC Refuses Medical Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 15 minutes ago

The Latest

France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Brazil Vs. Belgium World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal: 5 Things To Know By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Syria Most Dangerous and Iceland Is Safest Country In The World, Bhutan and Sri Lanka Safest in South Asia Nepal Secures Third Position By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Narendra Shrestha Wins IME Global IME Photo Context 2075 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018
Sonali Bendre’s Cancer Confession Is Latest In Celeb Bids To Stop Dirty Rumour Factory By Mahrukh Inayet Jul 05, 2018
Nepal’s Apex Court Denies Dual Citizenship For Non-Residential Nepali (NRN) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75