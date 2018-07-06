Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order Asking Government Not To Implement Its Ban On Public Protest

Supreme Court issued an interim order not to implement a decision to bar peaceful public protest places like Maitighar Mandala before further notice. A single bench headed by Ishwori Khatiwada issued the order asking government come for discussion.

Senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court against the decision of Kathmandu District Security Council against peaceful protest and rally at some public places.

Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Home Ministry and Kathmandu District Administration Office have been named as defendants in the petition demanding the abrogation of decision.

In the petition, Tripathi argued that the decision is against citizens’ fundamental rights to freedom and thus needs to be nullified.

The District Security Council had decided to declare New Baneshwor, Singha Durbar, Baluwatar, and various other areas in the Kathmandu Metropolis, as prohibited zones, to be effective from mid July. Government had appointed other public spaces as eligible to hold peaceful protests – Tinkune in Koteshowr, Shifal of Gaushala, Bhuikhel Bhagawan Pau, Khulamanch, among others.

The court also issued order asking government not to arrest the persons who take parts in protest programs in Maitighar Mandala and other places.