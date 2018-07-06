Syria Most Dangerous and Iceland Is Safest Country In The World, Bhutan and Sri Lanka Safest in South Asia Nepal Secures Third Position

Out of 163 countries, Nepal secured 80 positions. Much above than Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Pakistan’s position 13 followed by India 28 and Bangladesh 71.

July 6, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Iceland is safest country in the in the world followed by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, Denmark Canada , Czech Republic , Singapore, Japan and Ireland. According to a study made by Atlas and Boots, outdoor Travel Blog, Syria remains the most dangerous country for the third successive year and has consistently ranked among the five most dangerous countries in the world since the start of its civil war in 2013.

Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq and Somalia are also ranked as some of the most dangerous countries in the world.

United States is in 43 positions followed by China 52,

Bhutan is safest countries in South Asia with 145 followed by Sri Lanka 97.

most-dangerous-countries-in-the-world-2016-featimg-820x312.jpg

The global level of peace has deteriorated by 0.27% over the last year according to the latest Global Peace Index (GPI) report.

The 12th edition of the report, the only statistical measure of its kind, makes it possible to rank 163 independent states based on how peaceful they are (or, conversely, how dangerous). The 163 states cover over 99.7% of the world’s population and are assessed using 23 indicators, each banded or normalized on a scale of 1-5.

The index, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), measures global peace using three broad themes: the level of safety and security in society, the extent of domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.

A DIVIDED WORLD

This is the fourth successive year that the global level of peace has deteriorated. A total of 92 countries are more dangerous than the preceding year while 71 countries are less dangerous. Additionally, this is the highest number of countries to deteriorate in a single year since 2010.

For detail: https://www.atlasandboots.com/most-dangerous-countries-in-the-world-ranked/

