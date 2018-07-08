NAC‘s Wide Body To Start Doha Flight From Next Week

NAC's Wide Body To Start Doha Flight From Next Week

July 8, 2018

Nepal Airlines Corporation NAC, national flag carrier, plans to connect Kathmandu with Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from September.

However, Nepal Airlines Corporation newly arrived wide body will start its first maiden flight from Doha within a week. According to Rabindra Shrestha, spokesperson of Nepal Airlines will fly to Doha, Bangalore and Bangkok for initial few months.

The wide body will fly daily to Doha and four day days a week inBangkok and Bangalore.”We are now in the final phase of completing necessary paper works to start commercial flights,” said Shrestha. Within a couple of days, NAC will take proving flight. This will be shortest flight. We will likely to take proving flight from New Delhi. We have already trained six Nepali plights for new widebody,” said Shretha.

After few months of short flight, Nepal Airlines is planning to launch direct flight to Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia from September. “We will start our direct flight to these three places from September,” said Shrestha.

