Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra Celebrates 72 Birthday

Former King Gyanendra celebrated his 72 birth day along with his family in Nepalgunj. According to Gorkhapatra Daily, large numbers of common people from nearby Banke and Bardia districts visited Soaltee Hotel in Ranjha wished former King and attended birthday celebration program.

A high level birthday committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Yegya Prasad Acharya to celebrated the birthday celebration of former King.

People from different walks of life including leaders of political parties and workers, government employees visited Soaltee Hotel in Nepalgung and wished former King.

Former King Gyanedra along with former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Shah, Paras Shah, Himani Shah, daughther Prerana Shaha and grandchildren also attended the birthday celebration.