Prime Minister Oli Warns NMA

Prime Minister K.P.Shrama Oli warned that he would not hesitate to take stern action if Nepal Medical Association shut down hospitals and dispensaries. Prime Minister Oli told to the office bearers of Nepal Medical Association (NMA) who went to handover a letter for 72 hours ultimatum to Prime Minister.

“I am ready to hold talks on your demand. If your association shut down medical institutions to press government to fulfill the demand of certain individual, the government will retaliate,” told PM Oli to member of delegation.

According to Locchan Karki told Naya Patrika Daily that Prime Minister Oli asked number of questions to them instead.