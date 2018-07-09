Prime Minister Oli Warns NMA

Prime Minister Oli Warns NMA

July 9, 2018, 11:47 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P.Shrama Oli warned that he would not hesitate to take stern action if Nepal Medical Association shut down hospitals and dispensaries. Prime Minister Oli told to the office bearers of Nepal Medical Association (NMA) who went to handover a letter for 72 hours ultimatum to Prime Minister.

“I am ready to hold talks on your demand. If your association shut down medical institutions to press government to fulfill the demand of certain individual, the government will retaliate,” told PM Oli to member of delegation.

According to Locchan Karki told Naya Patrika Daily that Prime Minister Oli asked number of questions to them instead.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Rejected Nepal’s Proposal To Build Dhangadhi-Paliya Transmission Line
Jul 09, 2018
NSU VC Did Not Get Lave Approval
Jul 09, 2018
Internet And Telephone Service Charge To Increase By 13 Percent
Jul 09, 2018
TAAN, NTB Purchase Rescue Materials Worth Rs 1 million
Jul 09, 2018
Dr KC’s Condition Worsening
Jul 09, 2018

More on News

NSU VC Did Not Get Lave Approval By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Internet And Telephone Service Charge To Increase By 13 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
TAAN, NTB Purchase Rescue Materials Worth Rs 1 million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Dr KC’s Condition Worsening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Condemns Government Move Against NSU VC Koirala As Symbol of Authoritarian Rule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra Celebrates 72 Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Life Of Nepal In Picture By Patrick Drown Jul 09, 2018
India Rejected Nepal’s Proposal To Build Dhangadhi-Paliya Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2018
NAC‘s Wide Body To Start Doha Flight From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
Monsoon Rains Will Be More Active From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
Government Will Work With Private Sector: PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance Is Posing A New Challenge To Child Survival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75