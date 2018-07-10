The Chief Editors Of The Kathmandu Post And Kantipur Jointly Resign

July 10, 2018, 8:24 p.m.

The Chief Editors of The Kathmandu Post and Kantipur Akhilesh Upadhyaya and Sudhir Sharma respectively tendered their joint resignation. Editors Upadhyaya and Sharma shared their decision to tender joint resignation with their colleagues.

According to Deshsanchar.com, the formal decision of their resignation will likely to announce on Wednesday. Upadhyaya and Sharma leading the newspapers for the last ten years.

It is reported that both the editors resigned following a decision of Kantipur Publication to Place Chief Editors under General Manager. Publisher and chairman of Kantipur Media Group Kailash Shiroiya appointed Rajnish Rishi, a senior executive of a respected Indian newspaper The Times of India, next to him.

Thailand Rescuers Rescue All 12 Boys And Coach successfully
Jul 10, 2018
Nepal And UNDP Launch A Three-Year Project To Enhance Access To Justice
Jul 10, 2018
Nepal To Host International Cyber Security Conference On July 27-28
Jul 10, 2018
Fire Damages Trishuli Hydropower Plant
Jul 10, 2018
Prime Minister Oli Inaugurates India Builds Library Building
Jul 10, 2018

