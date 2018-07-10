The Chief Editors Of The Kathmandu Post And Kantipur Jointly Resign

The Chief Editors of The Kathmandu Post and Kantipur Akhilesh Upadhyaya and Sudhir Sharma respectively tendered their joint resignation. Editors Upadhyaya and Sharma shared their decision to tender joint resignation with their colleagues.

According to Deshsanchar.com, the formal decision of their resignation will likely to announce on Wednesday. Upadhyaya and Sharma leading the newspapers for the last ten years.

It is reported that both the editors resigned following a decision of Kantipur Publication to Place Chief Editors under General Manager. Publisher and chairman of Kantipur Media Group Kailash Shiroiya appointed Rajnish Rishi, a senior executive of a respected Indian newspaper The Times of India, next to him.