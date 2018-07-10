Government Decide To Provide Rs 500,000 Relief To Upper Mustang Tipper Accident Victim Families

The government has decided to provide Rs 500,000 cash as relief to the families of those killed in the Upper Mustang tipper accident.

July 10, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

Speaking at a meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa informed that the government had decided to offer the cash relief to the families of those killed in the accident that occurred at Lhoghakar in Damodarkunda Rural Municipality in Upper Mustang on July 6.

According to My Republica, as many as 20 people were killed, while 12 others had sustained serious injuries when a tipper ferrying construction workers lost balance and fell some 60 meters from the road in Mustang.

Home Minister Thapa also informed that those critically injured are currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara, while the dead bodies were transported to their home districts by helicopter.

While eight of the deceased were from Rolpa, six others hailed from Dang. Remaining other deceased hailed from various districts including Dhading, Okhaldhunga, Kailali, Syangja and Kapilbastu. The tipper was carrying 32 workers.

