Nepal To Host International Cyber Security Conference On July 27-28

July 10, 2018, 9:10 p.m.

An International Cyber Security Conference is being organized by Information Security Response Team Nepal (NPCERT) in Kathmandu for two days from July 27.

It was shared during a press meet that the conference would be attended by 10 countries including Australia, China and India. The conference would serve as a platform to exchange knowledge and skills on various dimension of cyber security, so that the youths would be updated on this pertinent issue.

Various computer technologists and cyber security experts would make presentation during the conference. Chairman of NPCERT Chiranjivi Adhikari said such conference was essential to keep the people abreast with advanced technology with the sharing of ideas from the related experts RSS reports.

