Nepathya Performs At Tokyo Dome City Hall

Nepal’s popular folk-rock band, Nepathya, enthralled Nepali along with Japanese audience at the ‘Tokyo Dome City Hall’ on Saturday. The Team is Returning Today from Tokyo.

The show kicked-off with a video of Naramro Sapana, made with clippings of the 2015 earthquake that linked the concert with Nepathya’s earlier show in Tokyo, when the band had dedicated their entire show for the cause of the disaster.

Amrit Gurung, band’s lead singer said, “In 2015 we came to share sorrow with you, this time we came here to share the joy and celebrate 25 years of our musical journey with you. Let us all enjoy life and celebrate our culture.”

As the band started to perform its all-time classic hits, Chekyo Chekyo to Bhedako Oon and new releases like Sirfula and Kosiko Paani, the audience clapped and danced to the tune of the songs, at one of the best venues in the world.

Referring to recent flooding in Japan, Amrit Gurung said, “Nepal is also prone to flooding and in the absence of preparedness this monsoon, we are destined to lose innocent lives,” insisting the Nepalis living in Japan to learn Japanese skills of disaster preparedness and return home to share that knowledge with fellow countrymen.

As the show went on, Gurung said, “I feel sorry to mention Dr Govinda KC time and again. He and all of us have been deceived many times and the saintly doctor has to sit for a hunger strike often risking his health and life. Today as I sing here, he is sitting on his 15th hunger strike risking his life for the benefit of all Nepalis. I urge you to stand by him in spirit, even if you cannot be physically present there.”

Amrit was accompanied on stage by Dhruba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Rayamajhi on madals reports The Himalayan Times.