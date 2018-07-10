Nepathya Performs At Tokyo Dome City Hall

Nepal’s popular folk-rock band, Nepathya, enthralled Nepali along with Japanese audience at the ‘Tokyo Dome City Hall’ on Saturday. The Team is Returning Today from Tokyo.

July 10, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

Nepal’s popular folk-rock band, Nepathya, enthralled Nepali along with Japanese audience at the ‘Tokyo Dome City Hall’ on Saturday. The Team is Returning Today from Tokyo.

The show kicked-off with a video of Naramro Sapana, made with clippings of the 2015 earthquake that linked the concert with Nepathya’s earlier show in Tokyo, when the band had dedicated their entire show for the cause of the disaster.

Amrit Gurung, band’s lead singer said, “In 2015 we came to share sorrow with you, this time we came here to share the joy and celebrate 25 years of our musical journey with you. Let us all enjoy life and celebrate our culture.”

2.-Nepathya-frontman-Amrit-Gurung-performing-in-Tokyo.jpg

As the band started to perform its all-time classic hits, Chekyo Chekyo to Bhedako Oon and new releases like Sirfula and Kosiko Paani, the audience clapped and danced to the tune of the songs, at one of the best venues in the world.

Referring to recent flooding in Japan, Amrit Gurung said, “Nepal is also prone to flooding and in the absence of preparedness this monsoon, we are destined to lose innocent lives,” insisting the Nepalis living in Japan to learn Japanese skills of disaster preparedness and return home to share that knowledge with fellow countrymen.

As the show went on, Gurung said, “I feel sorry to mention Dr Govinda KC time and again. He and all of us have been deceived many times and the saintly doctor has to sit for a hunger strike often risking his health and life. Today as I sing here, he is sitting on his 15th hunger strike risking his life for the benefit of all Nepalis. I urge you to stand by him in spirit, even if you cannot be physically present there.”

Amrit was accompanied on stage by Dhruba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Rayamajhi on madals reports The Himalayan Times.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Decide To Provide Rs 500,000 Relief To Upper Mustang Tipper Accident Victim Families
Jul 10, 2018
Thai Rescue Team Prepares To Brought Back Remaining Five Out Of Flooded Caves
Jul 10, 2018
Ganga Maya Declines Government Request To End Hunger Strike
Jul 10, 2018
India Rejected Nepal’s Proposal To Build Dhangadhi-Paliya Transmission Line
Jul 09, 2018
Prime Minister Oli Warns NMA
Jul 09, 2018

More on Entertainment

'Sanju' Box-office Collection Reaches Rs 25.25 crore By Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
32,000 kg waste collected from Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Kathmandu Gives Renowned Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla Pleasure And Pain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Khalti, Big Movies Partner To Make Movie Ticketing Cashless By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
EU To Organize European Union Film Festival Nepal 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Alliance Française de Katmandou celebrates the 37th edition of International Music Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Government Decide To Provide Rs 500,000 Relief To Upper Mustang Tipper Accident Victim Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
Thai Rescue Team Prepares To Brought Back Remaining Five Out Of Flooded Caves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
Ganga Maya Declines Government Request To End Hunger Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
India’s Mistakes Have Allowed China To Make Inroads Into Nepal By Brahma Chellaney Jul 10, 2018
India Will Adopt A Three-Pronged Strategy To Check China Influence By Prashant Jha Jul 10, 2018
Life Of Nepal In Picture By Patrick Drown Jul 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75