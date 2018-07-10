Thai Rescue Team Prepares To Brought Back Remaining Five Out Of Flooded Caves

Thai Rescue Team Prepares To Brought Back Remaining Five Out Of Flooded Caves

July 10, 2018, 8:31 a.m.

Although rescue workers in Thailand on Monday brought four boys safely out of a labyrinthine flooded cave complex where a 12-member soccer squad and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks, taking the total number rescued to eight.

The rescue workers are making final preparation to bring back remaining five today.

The mission to save all the trapped is a race against the clock with heavy rain expected this week which would again flood the tunnels with fast-flowing, rising water.

“All four boys have arrived at hospital, all are safe,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, told reporters of those rescued on Monday.

Asked whether the remaining four “Wild Boars” team members and their coach would come out at the same time in the next rescue effort, he said: “It depends on the plan… We have set the plan for four people so if they want to take five out (at the same time), then they need to change the plan.”

The dramatic and dangerous rescue at the Tham Luang cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai was launched on Sunday and four boys were brought out that day. All the boys were in good condition, Narongsak said.

The operation on Monday went more smoothly than on Sunday and took two hours less as the practice became more refined, he said.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the cave to inspect the rescue operation, with navy rescuers giving him a rousing cheer.

“The prime minister said that this kind of event should never happen again on Thai soil,” Narongsak told reporters. “We should learn from this experience to prevent it from happening again.”

The Thai navy SEAL unit, which has been overseeing the rescue, confirmed on its Facebook page that the total number of boys brought out was eight.

“The rescue has been immense,” said volunteer helper Somjit Saenset, 56. “I’m so happy the children came out safely. I want to send my moral support for all involved” in the rest of the mission.

The Wild Boars and their coach became trapped on June 23 when they set out to explore the vast cave complex after soccer practice, when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Decide To Provide Rs 500,000 Relief To Upper Mustang Tipper Accident Victim Families
Jul 10, 2018
Nepathya Performs At Tokyo Dome City Hall
Jul 10, 2018
Ganga Maya Declines Government Request To End Hunger Strike
Jul 10, 2018
India Rejected Nepal’s Proposal To Build Dhangadhi-Paliya Transmission Line
Jul 09, 2018
Prime Minister Oli Warns NMA
Jul 09, 2018

More on International

India Will Adopt A Three-Pronged Strategy To Check China Influence By Prashant Jha 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Democracy: No takers here By Abijit Sharma 6 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal Welcomes ‘Two-plus-One’ Dialogue Mechanism By Atul Aneja 1 week, 2 days ago
Trump's Trade War Pushes China Closer To India By Bloomberg 1 week, 3 days ago
China Building Tibet-Nepal Railway Is Not Quite A Setback For India By Manoj Joshi 1 week, 6 days ago
The Belt & Road Initiative Is Bridging China, Nepal And Beyond By Wang Li 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Government Decide To Provide Rs 500,000 Relief To Upper Mustang Tipper Accident Victim Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
Nepathya Performs At Tokyo Dome City Hall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
Ganga Maya Declines Government Request To End Hunger Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2018
India’s Mistakes Have Allowed China To Make Inroads Into Nepal By Brahma Chellaney Jul 10, 2018
Life Of Nepal In Picture By Patrick Drown Jul 09, 2018
India Rejected Nepal’s Proposal To Build Dhangadhi-Paliya Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75