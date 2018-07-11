Nepal To Send Rhino Pair China

A pair of rhinoceros being sent to China by the government as gifts is to be accompanied by veterinary doctor, technician and assistants.

The couple named as 'Bhadra' and 'Rupasi' are being transported to China on July 12. According to Chitwan National Park's chief conservation officer, Bed Kumar Dhakal, a team comprising park's senior veterinary doctor Kamal Gaire, a technician from the National Trust for Nature Conservation and three assistants will accompany the rhino couple.

The same team has been taking care of the rhinos since their arrival here. A Chinese team is already here to receive the gifts announced by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his China visit in the first premiership some two years back reports RSS.