Nepal To Send Rhino Pair China

A pair of rhinoceros being sent to China by the government as gifts is to be accompanied by veterinary doctor, technician and assistants.

July 11, 2018, 8:58 p.m.

gaida-2-768x366.jpg

The couple named as 'Bhadra' and 'Rupasi' are being transported to China on July 12. According to Chitwan National Park's chief conservation officer, Bed Kumar Dhakal, a team comprising park's senior veterinary doctor Kamal Gaire, a technician from the National Trust for Nature Conservation and three assistants will accompany the rhino couple.

The same team has been taking care of the rhinos since their arrival here. A Chinese team is already here to receive the gifts announced by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his China visit in the first premiership some two years back reports RSS.

