Police Detain 25 Human Rights Activists

Police have arrested 25 Human Rights activists including noted rights activist Krishna Pahadi from the southern gate of the country’s central administrative centre, Singha Durbar, on Tuesday.

Organized by Human Rights and Peace Society, the activists had gathered demanding fulfillment of demands made by Ganga Maya Adhikari and Dr Govinda KC while protesting the government’s few recent decisions, labeling them anti-democracy and anti-freedom.

They chanted the slogan against the government saying the government likes Rana Prime Minister or Shree Tin.

Adhikari and Dr KC have been staging separate fast-onto-death strikes with their respective demands. Pahadi along with activists Gangadhar Adhikari, Homa Kant Chaulgain, Renuka Paudel, Krishna Kandel, among others have been held.