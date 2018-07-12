Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego

July 12, 2018, 12:52 p.m.

The Portuguese star and Florentino Perez's relationship has deteriorated in recent months after he felt betrayed by the club's president

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid has been brewing over the last six months. A falling out with Florentino Perez brought an end to a 'marriage' which lasted ten years and has seen the Portuguese star claim five Champions League titles and five Balon d'Ors.

Cristiano arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 and, after a decade at the club, his plan was to retire with Los Blancos. That was until he felt betrayed by the club's president.

After Lionel Messi's recent contract renewal with Barcelona, Florentino promised his star man a new deal that would make him the best paid player in world football.

This has always been Cristiano Ronaldo's obsession: to be paid more than anybody else. The problem is that new contract offer never materialised and the player began to search for an escape route should someone pay €100m for him.

According to 'Marca', that price tag is what was the beginning of the end for Cristiano and Real Madrid's relationship. Cristiano felt humiliated that his asking price was seen as a mere €100m when PSG had paid €222m for Neymar just last summer. The Madrid based paper said this was the moment Cristiano decided to leave. "If I'm only worth €100m it's because you don't really want to keep me."

Cristiano let the world know about his unhappiness at the club following the Champions League victory over Liverpool and could now be on the verge of joining Juventus.

Courtesy: Sport

