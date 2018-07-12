Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country

Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country

July 12, 2018, 12:35 p.m.

Flood Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued alert to the resident leaving nearby rivers, river banks and plain urging them to move to safer places.

According to the report of Division, Rain will continue today throughout the country. According to the alert, major rivers and rivulets are likely to swell and trigger early warnings.

36919711_10217074737125026_6967538411359961088_n.jpg

With rainfall throughout the day, water levels in the Kankai, Koshi, Kamala, Bagmati, Narayani, West-Rapti, Babai, Karnali and Mahakali rivers are expected to rise. “We therefore advise residents living closer to the riverbanks to stay on high alert,” the alert reads. The water levels are likely to recede in the next two days.

wainwater 4.jpg

Many parts of Kathmandu were inundated due to the flood. Three members of family were killed when the house they leaved collapse. Nepal Army, Armed Police and Nepal Police have mobilized a large number of rescue team to evacuate the victims.

Meanwhile, parts of the country have been affected due to incessant rainfall since yesterday night.

36228799_10216948695374061_1945223338699784192_n.jpg

Flood Victims.jpg

Flood in Chyasal.jpg

Sankhamul.jpg

Flood in Sankhamul.jpg

Flood Kausaltar2.jpg

Photo By Tirtha Koirala Face book

Flood kausal.jpg

Photo By Tirtha Koirala Face book

Flood Kausaltar.jpg

Photo By Tirtha Koirala Face book

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur
Jul 12, 2018
World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric
Jul 12, 2018
PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador
Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego
Jul 12, 2018
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates
Jul 12, 2018

More on News

Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
EU And Nepal Remain Strong Education Partners In The New Federal Context By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Home Ministry Bans Daytime Operation Of Tippers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Ministry of Home Affairs To Regulate Entry To Singha Durbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal To Send Rhino Pair China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 40 minutes ago

The Latest

World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Torrential Rain Inundates Bhaktapur And Thimi Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
EU Film Festival To Kick-off On July 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Croatia Beat England To Reach World Cup Final After Mandzukic Goal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75