Gangamaya Adhikary Breaks Hunger Strike

After a two point assurance of the government, Maoist victim Gangamaya Adhikary has broken her indefinite hunger strike. Chairperson of Human Rights Commission Anup Raj Sharma broke Adhikary’s indefinite hunger strike offer her juice to drink.

Agitating Ganga Maya broke her 45-day-long hunger strike by taking a sip of juice provided by Human Rights Activist Anup Raj Sharma following a letter sent by Law Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Earlier, the government agreed to fulfill five points commitments made with her. Similarly, the government also agreed to constitute a committee representing her and government’s nominee to prepare the report on murder.

Ganga Maya had been staging a fast-unto-death at Bir Hospital demanding stringent action against the murderer of her son Krishna Adhikari.

Krishna Adhikari of Fujule, Gorkha had been ruthlessly killed on June 6, 2004 by the Maoists in Chitwan district.