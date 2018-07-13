Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel

Minister of Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel said that the government does not mind to use force to bring back Dr. Govinda K.C from Jumla to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Dr. KC, who has been on hunger strike since June 30 in Jumla demanding to implement past agreements reached with him. “The first priority is his health. We cannot talk with a sick person. We can talk with only healthy person,” said Minister. “We have to use force if necessary to bring Dr.KC back and provide treatment here,” said minister Pokharel.

Dr.K.C, has been declining any treatment in Jumla.