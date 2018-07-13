India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav claimed the best figures by a spinner in a one-day international in England to set India on the way to a massive win in the series opener.

His 6-25, also the best figures by a left-arm spinner in any ODI, shot England out for 268 at Trent Bridge.

That target was made to look meagre by Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 137 and 75 from India captain Virat Kohli.

They shared 167 as the visitors eased over the line with eight wickets and almost 10 overs to spare. India, who have already won the Twenty20 series 2-1, can take victory in the three-match series at Lord's on Saturday.

