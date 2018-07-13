India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets

July 13, 2018, 7:12 a.m.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed the best figures by a spinner in a one-day international in England to set India on the way to a massive win in the series opener.

His 6-25, also the best figures by a left-arm spinner in any ODI, shot England out for 268 at Trent Bridge.

That target was made to look meagre by Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 137 and 75 from India captain Virat Kohli.

They shared 167 as the visitors eased over the line with eight wickets and almost 10 overs to spare. India, who have already won the Twenty20 series 2-1, can take victory in the three-match series at Lord's on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 269, India chased down the total with 59 balls remaining. Shikhar Shawan (40 off 27 balls) and Rohit Sharma provided India with a solid start, contributing 59 runs for the first wicket. After Dhawan’s departure, Kohli once again came to bat at number three position ahead of KL Rahul. Both Rohit and Kohli played brilliantly against the England spinners and seamers alike.

Rohit brought his 18th century off 82 balls and went on to remained unbeaten on 137. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and four sixes. Virat also played a stellar 75-run knock off 82 balls before getting out stumped off Adil Rashid's delivery. For England, none of the bowlers looked threatening against Rohit and Kohli. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.

