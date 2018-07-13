Japan Extends JDS Scholarships To Nepal’s Government Officers

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Dr. Rajan Khanal, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Nepal have signed and exchanged a set to Notes today on behalf of their respective governments.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, these Notes are for extending Japan’s Grant Assistance up to two hundred and eight-two million Japanese Yen (¥282,000,000), the equivalent of about 274.1 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) Scheme in Japan’s Fiscal Year 2018.

Similarly, Jun SAKUMA, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Shreekrishna Nepal, Joint Secretary of the International Economic Cooperation and Coordination Division of the Ministry of Finance, have also signed and exchanged a Grant Agreement for the implementation of this Scheme.

The JDS Grant is designed to support human resource development of friendly nations through accepting highly capable, energetic, and young government officials in eight (8) designated Japanese universities as JDS fellows. These officials are then expected to engage in formulation and implementation of socio-economic development plans and programs, and are also expected to be future leaders or engines for development in their respective countries. Another objective of the JDS Scheme is to strengthen partnerships between recipient countries and Japan by utilizing human relation chains to address future global needs.

Twenty (20) Nepali government officers were selected as the third batch of Nepali JDS fellows through a strict evaluation process. The Embassy wishes them every success in obtaining their Master’s Degree from their respective universities.

Similarly, in Japan’s Fiscal Years 2016 and 2017, a total of 40 Nepali government officers enrolled in the same eight Japanese universities. In this regard, the Embassy suggests the third batch of fellows ensures their active engagement in order to build a strong international human network with Japanese people, and through the involvement of JDS fellows of other countries, and their Nepali seniors. This will also strengthen international human relationship for a better world.

“The Embassy of Japan expresses its firm belief that all JDS fellows will play a pivotal and note-worthy role in the socio-economic development of Nepal, and thereby strengthen the existing cordial relationship of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.