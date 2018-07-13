Kantipur Publication Appoints Narayan Wagle As New Editor-in-Chief of Kantipur

Kantipur Publication Appoints Narayan Wagle As New Editor-in-Chief of Kantipur

July 13, 2018, 3:28 p.m.

Kantipur Publication Pvt. Ltd has appointed journalist Narayan Wagle as a new chief editor of Kantipur Daily and Nepal Weekly. The post remains vacant following the resignation of Sudheer Sharma three days ago. Started media carrier from Janmanch weekly, Naryan also served editor of Kantipur before moving to chief editor of Nagarik Daily.

He was welcomed by his predecessor Sudhir Sharma at Kantipur Publication’s office. Chief editor of The Kathmandu Post Akhilesh Upadhyay, who also tendered his resignation, tweets Great to welcome back @narayanwagle as Editor in Chief of Kantipur.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel
Jul 13, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar
Jul 13, 2018
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned
Jul 13, 2018
Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda
Jul 13, 2018
EU To Support Nepal’s ADS
Jul 13, 2018

More on News

Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 minutes ago
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 minutes ago
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
EU To Support Nepal’s ADS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
NIBL Opens New Branches At Four Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 23 minutes ago

The Latest

GODAN Accuses Home Minister Putting Undue Pressure On Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Mario Mandzuki: An Undervalued Croatian Hero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Super-Mom Serena Into 10th Wimbledon final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75