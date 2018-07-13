Kantipur Publication Appoints Narayan Wagle As New Editor-in-Chief of Kantipur

Kantipur Publication Pvt. Ltd has appointed journalist Narayan Wagle as a new chief editor of Kantipur Daily and Nepal Weekly. The post remains vacant following the resignation of Sudheer Sharma three days ago. Started media carrier from Janmanch weekly, Naryan also served editor of Kantipur before moving to chief editor of Nagarik Daily.

He was welcomed by his predecessor Sudhir Sharma at Kantipur Publication’s office. Chief editor of The Kathmandu Post Akhilesh Upadhyay, who also tendered his resignation, tweets Great to welcome back @narayanwagle as Editor in Chief of Kantipur.