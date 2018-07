Editor of Kantipur Hari Bahadur Thapa tendered his resignation following the appointment of Narayan Wagle as a new chief editor. Thapa, who has been with Kantipur daily since last 18 years, was one of the major aspirant of the post of New Chief editor following the resignation of chief editor Sudheer Sharma.

According to Deshsanchar.com. Publisher Kailash Shiroiya earlier verbally assured Thapa that he would be appointed new chief editor after Sudheer Sharma.