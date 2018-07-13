Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda

Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda

July 13, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that Nepalese Communist Party has made history in the world forming the government securing two-third majority in the parliament.

“This is the major achievement to revive the communist ideology worldwide,” said Prachanda addressing a prize distribution and cultural program jointly organised by the Sharada Memorial Foundation and People’s Cultural Federation Chitwan

“A big exercise is being undertaken to weaken Nepal’s communist force,” said Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. “ Communist leaders from all over the world asking us to way to revive the movement.”

“The announcement of the formation of a single entity of communist force from the country crowned by the world’s highest peak took western capitalists by surprise when they were claiming that the communist movement was phased out from the world with the dissolve of the Soviet Union and socialist countries in Eastern Europe,” said Prachanda.

On a different note, the formulation of post-integration party’s statute regulations had been completed and all other remaining processes regarding the unification would be concluded by coming mid-August.

