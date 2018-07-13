North Korea’s Patriotism Is An Inspiration: Home Minister Thapa

North Korea’s Patriotism as an Inspiration: Home Minister Thapa

July 13, 2018, 8:03 p.m.

North Korean Ambassador to Nepal Kim Yong Hak has paid a courtesy call on Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, today.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs was focused on bilateral relationship between the two countries, and mutual cooperation and collaboration.

During the meeting, Minister Thapa welcomed North Korea’s move to carry out talks with the United States and South Korea, thus expressing his confidence that these would yield positive results.

Minister Thapa commended North Korea’s patriotism as an inspiration to other countries. Mentioning North Korea’s development of new technology for garment and other sectors, he expressed that Nepal was keen to introduce such technology.

In response, North Korean envoy Hak talked about North Korea-Nepal relations and stressed on taking the ties to greater heights.

He mentioned about hassles surrounding the visa procedure for North Koreans visiting Nepal for employment to which Minister Thapa responded, “We will immediately take necessary measures to address this issue.”

The North Korean ambassador also extended his best wishes to Minister Thapa for his successful tenure and extended him an invitation to visit North Korea on its National Day reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gangamaya Adhikary Breaks Hunger Strike
Jul 13, 2018
French Ambassador Pays A Farewell Call
Jul 13, 2018
Japan Extends JDS Scholarships To Nepal’s Government Officers
Jul 13, 2018
Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel
Jul 13, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar
Jul 13, 2018

More on News

Gangamaya Adhikary Breaks Hunger Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
French Ambassador Pays A Farewell Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Japan Extends JDS Scholarships To Nepal’s Government Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 45 minutes ago
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 7 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
EU To Support Nepal’s ADS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Kantipur Publication Appoints Narayan Wagle As New Editor-in-Chief of Kantipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
NIBL Opens New Branches At Four Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
GODAN Accuses Home Minister Putting Undue Pressure On Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Mario Mandzuki: An Undervalued Croatian Hero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75