North Korea’s Patriotism Is An Inspiration: Home Minister Thapa

North Korean Ambassador to Nepal Kim Yong Hak has paid a courtesy call on Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, today.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs was focused on bilateral relationship between the two countries, and mutual cooperation and collaboration.

During the meeting, Minister Thapa welcomed North Korea’s move to carry out talks with the United States and South Korea, thus expressing his confidence that these would yield positive results.

Minister Thapa commended North Korea’s patriotism as an inspiration to other countries. Mentioning North Korea’s development of new technology for garment and other sectors, he expressed that Nepal was keen to introduce such technology.

In response, North Korean envoy Hak talked about North Korea-Nepal relations and stressed on taking the ties to greater heights.

He mentioned about hassles surrounding the visa procedure for North Koreans visiting Nepal for employment to which Minister Thapa responded, “We will immediately take necessary measures to address this issue.”

The North Korean ambassador also extended his best wishes to Minister Thapa for his successful tenure and extended him an invitation to visit North Korea on its National Day reports RSS.