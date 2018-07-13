Super-Mom Serena Into 10th Wimbledon final

Super-Mom Serena Into 10th Wimbledon final

July 13, 2018, 7:13 a.m.

Serena Williams demonstrated that having a baby had not robbed her of any of her phenomenal tennis skills when she became the first mother in 38 years to reach the Wimbledon final, with a 6-2 6-4 demolition of Germany’s Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Goerges had come into her first Grand Slam semi-final having belted more winners (199), more aces (44) and more unreturned serves (113) than anyone else in the women’s draw but those statistics counted for little when she came up against an opponent who is in hot pursuit of a record-equalling 24th major.

Remarkably, the 36-year-old was back in a Grand Slam final just 10 months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.

“It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel because I literally didn’t think I’d do this well in my fourth tournament back in 16 months,” said the American, who won the 2017 Australian Open while in the early stages of her pregnancy.

“When I don’t have anything to lose, I can just play so free and that’s what I’m doing.

“This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox, so it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final.

“I’m enjoying every moment.”

That enjoyment was clear to see as she dashed Goerges’s hopes of setting up an all-German final with Angelique Kerber in 70 unforgiving minutes.

The 13th seed had never taken a set off Williams in three previous meetings and unfortunately for her, the American was once again at her dominant best on Thursday as she bludgeoned down five aces and 16 winners to finish off Goerges.

In each set Goerges was broken in the sixth game and she simply did not have the firepower or belief to stop the seven-times champion from surging to a 20th successive win on the hallowed turf.

Williams was back giving the crowd a one-arm raised victory twirl after reaching a 10th Wimbledon final when her opponent swiped a lob behind the baseline.

At 181st in the world, Williams is the lowest ranked player to reach the women’s final but that number will fool no one, and especially not Kerber who was runner-up to the American in the 2016 final.

International Media

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel
Jul 13, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar
Jul 13, 2018
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned
Jul 13, 2018
Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda
Jul 13, 2018
EU To Support Nepal’s ADS
Jul 13, 2018

More on Sports

Mario Mandzuki: An Undervalued Croatian Hero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Croatia Beat England To Reach World Cup Final After Mandzukic Goal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
England Vs Croatia Semifinal Odds, Lines, Expert Picks, And Insider Predictions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Nepalese Communists Revive Communist Movements Worldwide: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
EU To Support Nepal’s ADS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018
Kantipur Publication Appoints Narayan Wagle As New Editor-in-Chief of Kantipur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75