I Don’t Have Any Greedy On Money. My Love to Country Will Remain Even After My Death: Bhutanese Refugee Leader Dr. Bhampa Rai

Serving the patient of Bhutanese Refugees for long Dr. Bhumpa Rai is in now critical condition because of his health. Leaving in Beldangi Refugee camp serving refugees, Dr. Rai started opened his clinic again. He was sick fog long due to internal bleeding.

Although his faces are not like in the past with sickness, his spirit confidence remains. Many of his countrymen who fled from Bhutan have already left to third country as a refugee. However, Rai does not have any interest to ride car or go third country as refugees. He has been serving Bhutanese refugees in his free medical clinic.

Sixty-year old medical Doctor Rai has rarely run behind the money. He has been serving the families of poor and desperate Nepali. With Nepal government’s decision to provide one million rupees to treat his wife, Rai feels relief. His wife 58 years old Urmila Rai’s needs to go for dialysis as her both the kidney failed.

Dr.Rai condemned the decision to cut the ration for refugees. He still wanted to return his own motherland. “It is unfortunate to say that most of the refugees choose to give away their motherland and choose to go third country as refugees. I want to go back my motherland Bhutan,” said Dr.Rai who used to be consultant physician of Bhutan government.

Courtesy: Deshsanchar.com