I Don’t Have Any Greedy On Money. My Love to Country Will Remain Even After My Death: Bhutanese Refugee Leader Dr. Bhampa Rai

I Don’t Have Any Greedy On Money. My Love to Country Remains Even After My Death: Bhutanese Refugee Leader Dr. Bhampa Rai

July 14, 2018, 10:25 p.m.

Serving the patient of Bhutanese Refugees for long Dr. Bhumpa Rai is in now critical condition because of his health. Leaving in Beldangi Refugee camp serving refugees, Dr. Rai started opened his clinic again. He was sick fog long due to internal bleeding.

Although his faces are not like in the past with sickness, his spirit confidence remains. Many of his countrymen who fled from Bhutan have already left to third country as a refugee. However, Rai does not have any interest to ride car or go third country as refugees. He has been serving Bhutanese refugees in his free medical clinic.

Sixty-year old medical Doctor Rai has rarely run behind the money. He has been serving the families of poor and desperate Nepali. With Nepal government’s decision to provide one million rupees to treat his wife, Rai feels relief. His wife 58 years old Urmila Rai’s needs to go for dialysis as her both the kidney failed.

Dr.Rai condemned the decision to cut the ration for refugees. He still wanted to return his own motherland. “It is unfortunate to say that most of the refugees choose to give away their motherland and choose to go third country as refugees. I want to go back my motherland Bhutan,” said Dr.Rai who used to be consultant physician of Bhutan government.

Courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Belgium Finish Third Defeating England 2-0
Jul 14, 2018
Mahanta Thakur Elected RJPN Parliamentary Leader
Jul 14, 2018
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sent To Prison
Jul 14, 2018
Rakitic: Modric Deserves The Golden Ball but Croatia Only Want The World Cup
Jul 14, 2018
England and Belgium Look To Limit Changes In Third-Place Match
Jul 14, 2018

More on News

Gangamaya Adhikary Breaks Hunger Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
North Korea’s Patriotism Is An Inspiration: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
French Ambassador Pays A Farewell Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Extends JDS Scholarships To Nepal’s Government Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Government Will Use Force To Bring Dr. KC: Minister Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COAS General Chhetri Returns Visiting China and Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Belgium Finish Third Defeating England 2-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
Mahanta Thakur Elected RJPN Parliamentary Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sent To Prison By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
Rakitic: Modric Deserves The Golden Ball but Croatia Only Want The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
England and Belgium Look To Limit Changes In Third-Place Match By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
Kantipur’s Editor Hari Bahadur Thapa Resigned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75