Mbappe Emulates Pele With World Cup Final Goal As Pogba Sets Man Utd first

The PSG wonderkid became the youngest player since Pele to score in the decisive game of a World Cup finals with a wonderful strike past Subasic

Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba both set records on Sunday during a goal-packed World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Les Bleus edged a tense first half leading 2-1 , with Mario Mandzukic putting through his own net and Antoine Griezmann netting a penalty either side of Ivan Perisic's goal.

But with Croatia seeking a way back in the game opened up after the break, and France took full advantage.

Pogba and Mbappe were on target in quick succession with fine long-range efforts past Daniel Subasic, and in doing so each player made their little bit of history. Mbappe, 19, became the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup final with his strike.

Pele was just 17 when he scored twice for Brazil in the 1958 decider against Sweden, as the Selecao took a 5-2 victory.

Agencies