Mbappe Emulates Pele With World Cup Final Goal As Pogba Sets Man Utd first

Mbappe Emulates Pele With World Cup Final Goal As Pogba Sets Man Utd first

July 15, 2018, 11:24 p.m.

The PSG wonderkid became the youngest player since Pele to score in the decisive game of a World Cup finals with a wonderful strike past Subasic

Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba both set records on Sunday during a goal-packed World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Les Bleus edged a tense first half leading 2-1 , with Mario Mandzukic putting through his own net and Antoine Griezmann netting a penalty either side of Ivan Perisic's goal.

But with Croatia seeking a way back in the game opened up after the break, and France took full advantage.

Pogba and Mbappe were on target in quick succession with fine long-range efforts past Daniel Subasic, and in doing so each player made their little bit of history. Mbappe, 19, became the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup final with his strike.

Pele was just 17 when he scored twice for Brazil in the 1958 decider against Sweden, as the Selecao took a 5-2 victory.

Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

France Wins FIFA World Cup, Beating Croatia, 4-2 Lift The World Cup
Jul 15, 2018
World Cup Final Result: France 4-2 Croatia, France Are The World Champions
Jul 15, 2018
World Cup final 2018: France v Croatia Head To Head
Jul 15, 2018
France And Croatia Share An Ugly Football History When It Comes To The World Cup
Jul 15, 2018
Government Is Mafia Oriented: Dr.KC
Jul 15, 2018

More on Sports

France Wins FIFA World Cup, Beating Croatia, 4-2 Lift The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
World Cup Final Result: France 4-2 Croatia, France Are The World Champions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
World Cup final 2018: France v Croatia Head To Head By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Belgium Finish Third Defeating England 2-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Rakitic: Modric Deserves The Golden Ball but Croatia Only Want The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
England and Belgium Look To Limit Changes In Third-Place Match By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

AMCDRR 2018 Declaration: Embracing All DRR Components By Gehendra B. Gurung Jul 15, 2018
France And Croatia Share An Ugly Football History When It Comes To The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2018
Government Is Mafia Oriented: Dr.KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2018
Nepal-India-Nepal Railway Project From Janakpur To Jayanagar Will Complete By December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2018
Bhutanese Refugees Want To Go Back Their Motherland : Bhutanese Refugee Leader Dr. Bhampa Rai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018
Mahanta Thakur Elected RJPN Parliamentary Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75