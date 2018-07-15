Nepal-India-Nepal Railway Project From Janakpur To Jayanagar Will Complete By December

Nepal expects the first India-Nepal broad gauge railway project by December. Describing the good state of India-Nepal relations, this rail link will connect Janakpur in South Eastern Nepal and Jayanagar in India. This project will be the first ever broad-gauge passenger railway service in Nepal. This rail link between India and Nepal is a 69 km cross-border railway link.

According to Global Times, besides this cross-border railway link between India and Nepal, five more railway projects linking the two nations are either in the planning phase or under construction. A senior official of Department of Railway said that Nepal targets to make the rail route operational by December.

There was already a railway line between Janakpur and Jayanagar, but that was on the narrow gauge. However, the narrow gauge railway link came to a halt around five years ago due to renovation and other issues. As of now, Nepal does not have any operational railway services.

Once this railway project is completed, Nepal will hire Indian crew members to run and operate the railway service, as Nepal lacks the human resources needed. Nepal may also choose to take rail wagons on lease from India to start operations soon between Janakpur and Jayanagar.