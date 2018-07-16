Himalayan Bank Ltd, Nepal Mediciti Joins Hands

Himalayan Bank Ltd and Nepal Mediciti have signed an agreement to provide various discounted services at the hospital to the bank's clients as well as debit and credit cardholders of the bank.

According to a press release, the bank said that its CEO Ashoke SJB Rana and Bijaya Rimal, General Manager of Nepal Mediciti, signed the agreement amid a ceremony.

Under the agreement, bank's clients would be receive various services in the Mediciti Privy Programs and some of them with free of cost. The program provides the clients a dedicated point of contact, free first consultation, tele-consultation, access to health talks/awareness screening etc and discounts of up to 7 percent on a range of services, according to the statement.

"As per the agreement, all the debit and credit card holders of HBL will be entitled for seven percent discount on the services offered by Mediciti, except drugs, consumable, implants & doctors' consultation fees," the statement added.

According to the press release, the agreement will benefits, the bank which has long experiences with many different brand cards and clients of largest hospital of Nepal.