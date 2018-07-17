Apex Court Continues Stay Order Against Protest Ban

A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justices Om Prakash Mishra and Kedar Prasad Chalise ordered to continue its stay order against government decision to ban protests and demonstrations in key public places in Kathmandu including Maitighar Mandala.

This is a major setback to the government. The court passed the verdict after concluding a hearing on the writ filed against the government by senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi.

Kathmandu District Administration’s restricted zones order issued on February 20, stated that the order was issued as per Section 6 (3) of the Local Administration Act, 1971 and would remain valid till further notice but any order issued as per this provision of the Act can not remain valid for more than two months at once and therefore, the DAO’s order appeared to be in conflict with the law, the apex court stated.

According to The Himalayan Times, earlier on Friday, a division bench of justices Hari Krishna Karki and Dambar Bahadur Shahi had ordered to procure files of the decisions made by Kathmandu District Administration and District Security Committee to ban protests at Maitighar Mandala and other places in Kathmandu.