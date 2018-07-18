The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government is working to place the country right in the track. Addressing the Party workers at NCP party headquarter Dhumbarahi, Prime Minister Oli has expressed commitment to good governance.

“The government will abide to constitution, laws, rules and regulations. The government will not surrender under anybody’s by force and pressure. If government starts to bow down to force and pressure, the whole system will paralyses and there will be anarchy,” said PM Oli.

“The government is also committed to fulfill its promise made to the people during the elections. The promises cannot fulfill in just a matter of four months. “ said Oli. He asked people to patient for some time. “ Realizing that this government will bring social justice and economic prosperity, opposition forces are working to dislodge us,” said PM Oli.

According to Deshsanchar, he directed party worker to retaliate the anti-government moves of the opposition. “It is the responsibility of party workers to defend the government through any means,” said Oli. “We need to lay emphasis on production for prosperous Nepal. The plan to double the paddy produce should be materialized”.

Stressing the need to put efforts for overall nation-building, he urged every ministry to concentrate their initiatives for effective delivery of works.

The Prime Minister was quoted as saying, “All sides should devise their efforts to achieve the national goal of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.