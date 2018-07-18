Japan Supports Nepal To Construct Center For Visually Impaired People

Japan Constructs a Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired People in Gorkha District

July 18, 2018, 2:32 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo laid the cornerstone of a rehabilitation center for visually impaired people in Gorkha Municipality, Gorkha District. Along with Ambassador Saigo, Lekh Bahadur Thapa Magar, Minister of Agriculture, Cooperatives and Land Management of Gandaki Province, attended the ceremony.

The Project for Construction of a Rehabilitation Center for the Blinds in Gorkha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 85,315 (approximately NPR 8.8 million).

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, the rehabilitation center will not only offer various types of income generation trainings, such as jam and soap making, but also rehabilitation programs for visually impaired people, in close coordination with Gandaki Province, Gorkha District, Gorkha Municipality and local hospitals. The center will also provide accommodation to visually impaired people who do not have family members to take care of them.

Gorkha1.jpg

The project is being implemented by the Gorkha Association of the Blind (GAB), a branch organization of the Nepal Association of the Blind. Since 2002, GAB has been working for the empowerment of visually impaired people by providing counselling services and trainings so that they can pursue an independent life and participation in economic activities. Currently, around 1,500 visually impaired live in Gorkha District.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing the income generation and capacity development of visually impaired people in Gorkha District. We also hope that, with the success of the project, the bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal will be further enhanced,” said a press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal
Jul 18, 2018
NC Top Brass Agree To Protest Against Government In Street And Parliament
Jul 18, 2018
"Bagdurbar Remains One Of The Few Great Landmarks Of Kathmandu"
Jul 18, 2018
CHANDA RANA Fighting Demolition
Jul 18, 2018
Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin
Jul 18, 2018

More on News

The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 1 minute ago
13-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Youth For Two-Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 8 minutes ago
Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 9 minutes ago
Israel Celebrates Independence Day Distributing Wheelchairs of Hope To Children With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
NC Top Brass Agree To Protest Against Government In Street And Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
"Bagdurbar Remains One Of The Few Great Landmarks Of Kathmandu" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
CHANDA RANA Fighting Demolition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
Dolphin Population Declines In India’s Only Dolphin Sanctuary By Mohd Imran Khan Jul 18, 2018
Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75