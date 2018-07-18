KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar

KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar

July 18, 2018, 7:56 a.m.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has stepped up its preparation to demolish the historical Baghdurbar within a week.

KMC assistant spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal shared that quotations would be solicited for the demolition of Haribhawan and reconstruction of Ranipokhari at once.

The call for quotation will have the timeline of a month in maximum so as to speed up the reconstruction works.

The 25 April 2015 devastating earthquake had caused big damages to several historical monuments including Haribhawan in Sundhara and Ranipokhari in Ratnapark.

Though the KMC was in a bid to demolish Baghdurbar and expedite its rebuild process a year back, the task did not gain momentum after the Department of Archaeology disallowed the move.

The three-storey Haribhawan having the glorious history of around 100 years has been used for regular operation of KMC since 2003.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin
Jul 18, 2018
The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli
Jul 18, 2018
13-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Youth For Two-Months
Jul 18, 2018
Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally
Jul 17, 2018
Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel
Jul 17, 2018

More on News

The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
13-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Youth For Two-Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Israel Celebrates Independence Day Distributing Wheelchairs of Hope To Children With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 40 minutes ago
Apex Court Continues Stay Order Against Protest Ban By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Dolphin Population Declines In India’s Only Dolphin Sanctuary By Mohd Imran Khan Jul 18, 2018
Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
Nepal’s History From Chandra’s Time By John Whelpton Jul 17, 2018
WHO Calls To Reach Five Mission Unvaccinated Children In South-East Asia Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2018
Radisson Hotel Reopens Pastry Shop In New Wing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2018
France's World Cup Winners Given Heroes' Welcome In Paris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75