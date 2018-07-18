KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has stepped up its preparation to demolish the historical Baghdurbar within a week.

KMC assistant spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal shared that quotations would be solicited for the demolition of Haribhawan and reconstruction of Ranipokhari at once.

The call for quotation will have the timeline of a month in maximum so as to speed up the reconstruction works.

The 25 April 2015 devastating earthquake had caused big damages to several historical monuments including Haribhawan in Sundhara and Ranipokhari in Ratnapark.

Though the KMC was in a bid to demolish Baghdurbar and expedite its rebuild process a year back, the task did not gain momentum after the Department of Archaeology disallowed the move.

The three-storey Haribhawan having the glorious history of around 100 years has been used for regular operation of KMC since 2003.