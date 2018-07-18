NC Top Brass Agree To Protest Against Government In Street And Parliament

July 18, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

A meeting of the top leaders of Nepali Congress (NC) has draw the conclusion that the government is heading towards authoritarian way. The leaders also decided to launch protest in parliament and street eiterated that the party will launch strong protests if the government does not table the Medical Education Bill without altering the previously introduced provisions.

They also said that the government does not respond to Dr Govinda KC’s condition with sensitivity and goes against people’s sentiment by forcing the Medical Education Bill. The leaders decided that NC will strongly protest it at the House and on streets, said Sharma.

Chief secretary of the party Krishna Prasad Poudel said that the party will strongly take the case forward should the government fail to correct its arbitrary moves Deshsanchar reports.

Earlier, NC had announced nationwide protests against the federal and provincial governments’ ‘arbitrary moves that undermine rule of law’.

