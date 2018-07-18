Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin

Trump, Facing Fury, Says He Misspoke With Putin

July 18, 2018, 8 a.m.

President Donald Trump, facing an onslaught of bipartisan fury over his glowing remarks about Vladimir Putin, said more than 24 hours afterward that he had misspoken during his news conference with the autocratic Russian leader.

In one of the only times of his presidency he's admitted to a mistake, Trump said that when he returned Monday from the summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, he "realized there is some need for clarification" about his remarks on Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

"In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,' " the President said Tuesday. He explained he had reviewed a transcript and video of his remarks.

"The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia,' " he said.

During Monday's news conference, Trump said, "I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia that interfered in the election.

Those officials, led by Pence and Pompeo, helped sway the President to make his statement.

Trump still believes the criticism is being blown out of proportion, one official said, and he plans to try to turn the attacks onto the press once again.

But his attempt at cleanup fell flat to some in the West Wing. Bringing up "no collusion" and saying there "could be other people also" responsible for election interference in addition to Russia is viewed as another mistake, the official said.

The admission came in the White House Cabinet Room, where Trump was sitting with lawmakers for an otherwise unrelated meeting. Reading prepared remarks to reporters, the President reiterated that there had been no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country's efforts had no impact on the final election results.

The officials said it became clear early Tuesday that initial discussions of clarifying his remarks on Twitter would not prove sufficient, as Trump was hearing from more and more people through phone calls and messages that he had to say something.

The President spoke to key lawmakers and outside confidants leading up to his remarks, people familiar with the matter said. One driving factor in the clarification, the officials said, was a fear of resignations in the intelligence community -- possibly Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats or others — and a sense that Trump's Monday news conference "looked unpatriotic."

And he voiced support for US intelligence agencies -- a day after he had refused to accept their findings on Russia's election interference over Putin's denials -- and vowed to take action to prevent further attacks.

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said. But diverting from his typewritten notes, the President added: "It could be other people also. A lot of people out there."

Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli
Jul 18, 2018
13-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Youth For Two-Months
Jul 18, 2018
KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar
Jul 18, 2018
Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally
Jul 17, 2018
Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel
Jul 17, 2018

More on International

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sent To Prison By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Japan flood: At Least 179 Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
SAARC In Coma, China Throws Another Challenging Regional Initiative By N Sathiya Moorthy 1 week ago
Thai Rescue Team Prepares To Brought Back Remaining Five Out Of Flooded Caves By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India’s Mistakes Have Allowed China To Make Inroads Into Nepal By Brahma Chellaney 1 week, 1 day ago
India Will Adopt A Three-Pronged Strategy To Check China Influence By Prashant Jha 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Dolphin Population Declines In India’s Only Dolphin Sanctuary By Mohd Imran Khan Jul 18, 2018
The Government Will Not Bow Down To Individual Pressure: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
13-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Youth For Two-Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
KMC To Demolish Baghdurbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018
Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2018
Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75