58 Students Injured In School Bus Accident

July 19, 2018, 8:30 p.m.

As many as 58 students were injured in a road accident that took place at Nilbarahi of Madhyapurthimi at around 5.00 pm today.

According to RSS, the students were wounded when a bus (Ba 2 Ka 9210) bound to Thimi of Bhaktapur from Christian Community School based in Mulpani of Kathmandu met with the accident.

Among the injured, 41 are being treated at Madhyapur Hospital and 17 are undergoing treatment at Gaththaghar-based Nagarik Community Hospital. Five among the critically injured are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, shared Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj KC.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be established, police said.

