The World Bank Shows Interest In Upper Arun And Transmission Line

The World Bank has expressed its willingness to support the construction of Upper Arun and Cross Border Transmission line.

This issue come out when Qimiao Fan,the World Bank’s Country Director for Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, paid a courtesy call to Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at his office.

During the meeting, they discussed on a wide range of issues related to the investment in the hydro power sector. Minister Pun urged The World Bank to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. Minister Pun also thanked The World Bank for their continual support in Nepal’s energy sector.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Minister Pun informed that after taking the portfolio of energy he has issued a white paper with a plan to construct the hydro power projects to generate 3500 MW. He told him that Nepal has already identified 16 projects for this.

