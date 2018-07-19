The World Bank Shows Interest In Upper Arun And Transmission Line

The World Bank Shows Interest In Upper Arun And Transmission Line

July 19, 2018, 7:13 a.m.

The World Bank has expressed its willingness to support the construction of Upper Arun and Cross Border Transmission line.

This issue come out when Qimiao Fan,the World Bank’s Country Director for Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, paid a courtesy call to Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at his office.

During the meeting, they discussed on a wide range of issues related to the investment in the hydro power sector. Minister Pun urged The World Bank to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. Minister Pun also thanked The World Bank for their continual support in Nepal’s energy sector.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Minister Pun informed that after taking the portfolio of energy he has issued a white paper with a plan to construct the hydro power projects to generate 3500 MW. He told him that Nepal has already identified 16 projects for this.

During the meeting, The World Bank’s Country Representative Fan The Bank is ready support in Upper Arun and Cross border Transmission line.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Wins Nepal’s Best Bank Award
Jul 19, 2018
NCP Decides To Hold Unconditional Talks With Dr. K.C
Jul 19, 2018
India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism Reviews Project Implementation
Jul 19, 2018
NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal
Jul 18, 2018
NC Top Brass Agree To Protest Against Government In Street And Parliament
Jul 18, 2018

More on Economy

NIBL Wins Nepal’s Best Bank Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Himalayan Bank Ltd, Nepal Mediciti Joins Hands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
NIBL Opens New Branches At Four Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NRB To Be Unveiled Monetary Policy today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India-Nepal Cross Border Rail Links Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

“Truth Is Bitter, I Don’t Mind Speaking Truth” Mahrajkumari Rama Kumari Malla By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2018
MAHARAJ KUMARI RAMA MALLA Means Business By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2018
GOVERNMENT Enemy Within By A Correspondent Jul 19, 2018
NCP Decides To Hold Unconditional Talks With Dr. K.C By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2018
India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism Reviews Project Implementation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2018
NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75