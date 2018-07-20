Talks Between Government And Dr KC Uncertain

Talks between the side representing Dr Govinda KC and the government have become uncertain as the government has not yet decided how to address his demand.

A senior orthopaedic surgeon at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Dr KC is on a hunger strike for the last 21 days, pressing for reforms in the medical education sector.

The government yesterday airlifted Dr KC to Kathmandu from Jumla for his treatment and to save his life following a severe deterioration of his health. He had been staging the fast-onto-death at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said, although discussions have been held regarding further talks with him (Dr KC), no decision has been made to that regard as yet.

The talks became uncertain after Dr KC’s side stuck to the demand that the government should withdraw the Medical Education Bill registered in the House of Representatives, which the government did not agree on it.

Dr KC and the Nepali Congress, the main opposition party in parliament, have been calling for introducing the Medical Education Bill as per the spirit of the earlier bill, with the provision to stop providing granting affiliation to medical colleges for the next 10 years in Kathmandu Valley, which was brought by the erstwhile government.

However, the government’s stance is that this issue should be decided in accordance with the parliamentary process. Dr KC has also called for forming a talks team vested with full powers by the government. The government has formed a three-member talks team coordinated by Education Ministry secretary Khagaraj Baral reports RSS.