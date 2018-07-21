Police Fire Teargas Shells As Tarun Dal Members Breach Prohibited Zone

Police Fire Teargas Shells As Tarun Dal Members Breach Prohibited Zone

July 21, 2018, 4:53 p.m.

Police have fired multiple rounds of teargas shells after members of Tarun Dal tried to breach the restricted zone at the same place where a protest rally was being carried out in support of medical activist Dr Govinda KC.

According to The Himalayan Times, Tarun Dal members pelted stones at a ministry vehicle parked at Indreni Complex which led to the police firing a few more shells of tear gas to contain the protestors.

Meanwhile, a peaceful rally that converged into a corner meet remained unaffected and proceeded despite the clash between police and Tarun Dal cadres in the nearby vicinity.

jhadap-2-dr-kc-10.jpg

According to eye-witnesses, the police took the situation under control very effectively to allow the peaceful corner meet proceed without any disturbance from the agitated mob.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, litterateur and political commentator Khagendra Sangraula, human rights activist Krishna Pahari, popular Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, and leaders of parties in opposition, among others were present at the rally attended by hundreds of citizens.

sushila-karki1.jpg

Dessanchar on line reports that various groups had gathered at Maitighar Mandala to carry out protest against the government for ignoring Dr Govinda KC’s demands as his fast-unto-death enters the 22nd day today.

Teargas-shells-Baneshwar.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 21, 2018
Narendera Modi Government Comfortably Wins Vote On Opposition-Backed No-Trust Motion
Jul 21, 2018
Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student
Jul 21, 2018
Australia Agrees To Support Nepal’s Energy Sector
Jul 21, 2018
Nepal And Rwanda Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations
Jul 21, 2018

More on News

Australia Agrees To Support Nepal’s Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal And Rwanda Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
Talks Between Government And Dr KC Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
US Ambassador Pays farewell Call To NCP Leader Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Australian Border Force Detains Two Nepali On Charge Of Worker Exploitation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Conservationists Stage Peaceful Protest Calling To Save Bag Durbar (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Narendera Modi Government Comfortably Wins Vote On Opposition-Backed No-Trust Motion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Road Accidents: Killing Fields By A Correspondent Jul 21, 2018
Janakpur Declaration For Prosperity By Batu Uprety Jul 21, 2018
Nora Raymond: The Journey Upto 97 Years And More! By Shreya Gyawali Jul 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75