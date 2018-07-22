Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away

Chairperson of World Hindu Federation International and former Major General of Nepal Army Bharat Keshar Singh passed away today while undergoing treatment at Bayodha Hospital. Eighty-five years old Singh, who was admitted to the hospital after cardiac arrest twenty two days ago, died due to heart attack.

His body will be kept at Bankali of Pashupati before funeral rites at the noon. According to his family sources, his body will be kept at Bankali for few hours before funeral rites at the noon.

He spent long time in Palace service and he was also ADC of King. He was reportedly close to former King Gyanendra.